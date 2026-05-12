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Dylan Carlson News: Inks minors deal with Phillies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Carlson signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Tuesday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Carlson was released by the Cubs in early May after slashing .175/.250/.350 over 10 games at Triple-A Iowa, and he'll now get a chance to redeem himself within the Phillies organization. He'll report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley but could work his way into a bench spot with the big club if his hitting improves and/or the Phillies' depth is tested.

Dylan Carlson
Philadelphia Phillies
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