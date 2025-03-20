Dylan Carlson News: Looks to be on roster bubble

Carlson is batting 8-for-29 (.320) with two home runs, eight RBI and two stolen bases this spring, but Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun doesn't project the outfielder as part of Baltimore's Opening Day Roster.

Meyer instead lists Ramon Laureano, who has gone just 6-for-30 (.200) with one homer and three RBI in spring training, as his expected Orioles' fifth outfielder. Both players were signed to one-year contracts this past offseason, and it would be more surprising to see Laureano make the cut over Carlson based on their Grapefruit League showings. With that said, neither Carlson nor Laureano would enter the season with much fantasy relevance while functioning on a weak-side platoon in a lefty-heavy outfield.