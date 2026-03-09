Dylan Carlson News: Making case for roster spot

Carlson is having a solid spring with a 1.071 OPS across 20 Cactus League at-bats, and he stands a decent chance at earning an Opening Day bench spot with the Cubs, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs signed Carlson to a minor-league contract in January, and the veteran outfielder is making the most out of the opportunity. The loss of Tyler Austin (knee) for at least a few months gives Chicago at least one extra bench spot to fill, with Carlson and fellow veteran outfielder Michael Conforto both making pushes to be on the Opening Day roster. Carlson didn't do much offensively last year in Baltimore, as he slashed just .203/.278/.336 across 83 games, so his fantasy value remains limited, particularly in a reserve role. However, he could have greater appeal if he's forced into more regular playing time at some point.