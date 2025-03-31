Fantasy Baseball
Dylan Carlson headshot

Dylan Carlson News: Moving up to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2025 at 7:03am

The Orioles recalled Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Despite posting a 1.071 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Carlson was unable to secure a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, but he didn't have to wait long for a call-up after Colton Cowser fractured his left thumb Sunday and landed on the injured list a day later. Heston Kjerstad is likely first in line to replace Cowser in the lineup when the Orioles face right-handed pitching, but the switch-hitting Carlson could end up filling the short side of a platoon in the outfield with either Kjerstad or Cedric Mullins.

