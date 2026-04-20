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Dylan Carlson News: Re-signs with North Siders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 11:52am

The Cubs re-signed Carlson to a minor-league contract Saturday.

Carlson elected free agency after being removed from the Cubs' 40-man roster but he wound up re-signing on a minor-league pact shortly after. The switch-hitting outfielder went hitless in four plate appearances during his brief stint in the majors. Carlson will provide the organization with some experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Iowa.

Dylan Carlson
Chicago Cubs
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