Dylan Carlson News: Re-signs with North Siders
The Cubs re-signed Carlson to a minor-league contract Saturday.
Carlson elected free agency after being removed from the Cubs' 40-man roster but he wound up re-signing on a minor-league pact shortly after. The switch-hitting outfielder went hitless in four plate appearances during his brief stint in the majors. Carlson will provide the organization with some experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Iowa.
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