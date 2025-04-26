Dylan Carlson News: Recalled from Norfolk

The Orioles recalled Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

With Tyler O'Neill (neck) headed for the injured list, Carlson will come up from the minors to replenish Baltimore's outfield depth. The 26-year-old has spent most of the season in Triple-A, where he's slashed .286/.418/.381 with 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and four steals through 18 games.