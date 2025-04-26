Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Dylan Carlson headshot

Dylan Carlson News: Recalled from Norfolk

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Orioles recalled Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

With Tyler O'Neill (neck) headed for the injured list, Carlson will come up from the minors to replenish Baltimore's outfield depth. The 26-year-old has spent most of the season in Triple-A, where he's slashed .286/.418/.381 with 11 RBI, 18 runs scored and four steals through 18 games.

Dylan Carlson
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now