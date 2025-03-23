Dylan Carlson News: Sent to Triple-A

The Orioles optioned Carlson to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old inked a one-year, $975,000 deal with Baltimore in January and had a 1.071 OPS in 18 games during spring training, but he'll be the odd man out of the outfield to begin the season. Carlson will begin the season at Norfolk while Ramon Laureano opens as the Orioles' No. 5 outfielder.