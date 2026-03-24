Dylan Carlson News: Will make roster

Carlson was informed Tuesday that he will make Chicago's Opening Day roster, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

With Seiya Suzuki (knee) set to begin the year on the injured list, the Cubs are bolstering their outfield depth with Carlson and fellow veteran Michael Conforto. Carlson was in camp as a non-roster invitee after stumbling to a .203/.278/.336 line across 83 games with the Orioles last season. He'll likely serve in a depth role with limited fantasy utility, though he does have a path to increased playing time if any other Chicago outfielders go down with injuries. Carlson will ultimately make the team over Kevin Alcantara, who has options available and will begin the season with Triple-A Iowa.