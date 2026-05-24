Dylan Cease Injury: Exits early Sunday due to injury
Cease was removed in the fifth inning of his start Sunday against the Pirates due to an apparent injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com He struck out eight and allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk across 4.2 innings.
Though the nature of Cease's injury isn't known, the right-hander was seen shaking out his legs while he was visited on the mound by manager John Schneider and the Toronto medical staff, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. After initially staying in the game following the visit, Cease threw just two more pitches before being re-examined by the medical staff and checking out of the game. Expect the Blue Jays to provide further details later Sunday regarding Cease's injury.
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