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Dylan Cease Injury: Heading in for MRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Pirates that Cease will undergo an MRI on his left hamstring, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Cease (3-3) was dealt the loss after striking out eight batters and yielding two earned runs on four hits and one walk over 4.2 innings before exiting due to what the Blue Jays described as hamstring discomfort. Though Schneider said that early testing on Cease's hamstring has been positive, the Blue Jays will send the right-hander in for further imaging to get a better understanding of the severity of his injury. Once the results of the MRI are available, Toronto will decide if Cease will be able to make his next start or requires a stint on the injured list. Cease is tentatively lined up to make his next turn through the rotation Friday in Baltimore.

Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays
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