Dylan Cease Injury: Lands on IL with strained hamstring
The Blue Jays placed Cease on the 15-day injured list Monday with a mild left hamstring strain, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Cease had to be pulled from Sunday's outing versus the Pirates after tweaking his hamstring. The strain being deemed minor should give him a chance to return around the time he's eligible, but the Blue Jays will need someone to fill Cease's spot in the rotation for at least one turn.
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