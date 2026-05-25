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Dylan Cease Injury: Lands on IL with strained hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

The Blue Jays placed Cease on the 15-day injured list Monday with a mild left hamstring strain, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Cease had to be pulled from Sunday's outing versus the Pirates after tweaking his hamstring. The strain being deemed minor should give him a chance to return around the time he's eligible, but the Blue Jays will need someone to fill Cease's spot in the rotation for at least one turn.

Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays
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