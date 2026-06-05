Dylan Cease Injury: Likely to rejoin rotation next week

Manager John Schneider said Friday that Cease (hamstring) is "very likely" to rejoin the Blue Jays' rotation next week, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Cease threw 75 pitches across four innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday and came out of it feeling good. He appears likely to make the start for Toronto on Tuesday at home against the Phillies. The right-hander last pitched for the Blue Jays on May 24 and owns a 3.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 92:26 K:BB across 62 innings this season.