Dylan Cease headshot

Dylan Cease Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Cease (hamstring) is expected to make a rehab start at Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Cease threw another bullpen session Tuesday and participated in change-of-direction running drills. Assuming he doesn't run into any setbacks following his latest activity, he'll head out to Triple-A for what will likely be his only tune-up outing before being activated. He would then be lined up to make his return from the injured list next Tuesday and start against the Phillies.

Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cease See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cease See More
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
7 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Two Blue Jays Make Early Exits
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Two Blue Jays Make Early Exits
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 19
Author Image
Dan Marcus
14 days ago