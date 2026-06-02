Dylan Cease Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Cease (hamstring) is expected to make a rehab start at Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Cease threw another bullpen session Tuesday and participated in change-of-direction running drills. Assuming he doesn't run into any setbacks following his latest activity, he'll head out to Triple-A for what will likely be his only tune-up outing before being activated. He would then be lined up to make his return from the injured list next Tuesday and start against the Phillies.