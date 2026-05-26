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Dylan Cease Injury: Plays catch Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Cease (hamstring) was able to play light catch Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

While Cease's ability to play catch one day after landing on the injured list is an encouraging sign, the Blue Jays likely won't have a good feel for how much time his strained left hamstring will keep him on the shelf until he resumes taking part in fielding and running drills. For his part, Cease has optimism that he'll be in line for a minimum-length stay on the IL, which could allow him to return to the Toronto rotation as soon as June 9.

Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays
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