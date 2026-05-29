Dylan Cease Injury: Set for bullpen session

Cease (hamstring) is expected to throw a bullpen session this weekend, Ian Quillen of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays kicked off a four-game set in Baltimore on Thursday, and manager John Schneider indicated before it began that he was optimistic Cease would be able to get on a mound during the trip. A minimum-length stay on the IL is still possible for Cease, who suffered a mild hamstring strain May 24. Over his first 11 starts for Toronto, he's produced a 3.05 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 92:26 K:BB in 62 innings.