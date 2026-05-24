Dylan Cease Injury: Tweaks hamstring Sunday
The Blue Jays announced that Cease was removed from his start Sunday against the Pirates in the fifth inning due to left hamstring discomfort.
Cease struck out eight and allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk before being lifted with two outs in the top of the fifth following a pair of visits on the mound from the training staff. The Blue Jays will likely send Cease in for a more thorough examination to determine whether he's dealing with a hamstring strain, though the club hasn't yet indicated that he'll require an MRI. For now, Cease's availability for his next turn through the rotation Friday in Baltimore is in flux.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cease See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)2 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 195 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 1511 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cease See More