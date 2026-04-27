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Dylan Cease News: Falters late in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Cease (1-1) took the loss against Boston on Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings.

Cease got through three scoreless frames before things unraveled for him. He gave up a run in the fourth, two more in fifth and another in the sixth before being pulled. The veteran righty induced a decent 13 whiffs, but his five punchouts were his fewest in a start so far this season. Cease still ranks second in MLB with 49 punchouts and has a 2.87 ERA through 31.1 innings, so the beginning of his Toronto tenure has been successful overall. His next start is projected to be a road tilt in Minnesota.

Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays
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