Dylan Cease News: Fans 10 in scoreless gem

Cease did not factor into the decision in Friday's win against the Nationals, dealing 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts.

Cease bounced back in dominant fashion Friday, silencing the Nationals into the sixth inning while racking up double-digit strikeouts for the third time this season. The right-hander had been in a rough patch leading up to this start, posting a 6.51 ERA over 27.2 innings in his previous five appearances. While consistency has eluded the 29-year-old ace at times this year, his ability to miss bats remains intact, as he's now tallied 139 strikeouts across 108.2 innings. Cease will look to build on this performance when he takes the mound against the Marlins next week.