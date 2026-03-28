Dylan Cease News: Fans 12 in no-decision Saturday

Cease didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the A's, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out 12.

Signed to a seven-year, $210 million contract this winter, Cease looked to be worth every penny in his Toronto debut as he fired 61 of 90 pitches for strikes and blanked the A's for five frames before running out of gas in the sixth. It's the most strikeouts in franchise history for a pitcher making his Blue Jays debut, breaking the record of 11 set by David Price in August of 2015. Cease will have plenty of motivation to stay locked in when he takes the mound for his next start, which lines up to come on the road next week against the White Sox -- the team he made his MLB debut with in 2019.