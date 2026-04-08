Dylan Cease News: Fans eight in no-decision
Cease did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks across five innings. He struck out eight.
Command continues to be an issue for Cease, who's now issued nine walks over his first 14.2 innings this year, though he's also logged 26 strikeouts to help limit the damage. Through his first three starts with Toronto, Cease sports a 2.45 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP. He'll look to get into the win column for the first time in 2026 his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come next week in Milwaukee.
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