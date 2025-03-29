Dylan Cease News: Fans seven in no-decision
Cease didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win over Atlanta, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out seven.
The right-hander exited after 91 pitches (63 strikes) and dominated at times, striking out six of seven batters between a first-inning double by Austin Riley and a third-inning single by former teammate Jurickson Profar. Cease lost focus after that though, walking the next two batters in the third and running up his pitch count. It was overall a promising beginning to the campaign for the NL Cy Young candidate despite the lack of length, and Cease lines up to face the Guardians at home in his next start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now