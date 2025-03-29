Dylan Cease News: Fans seven in no-decision

Cease didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win over Atlanta, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander exited after 91 pitches (63 strikes) and dominated at times, striking out six of seven batters between a first-inning double by Austin Riley and a third-inning single by former teammate Jurickson Profar. Cease lost focus after that though, walking the next two batters in the third and running up his pitch count. It was overall a promising beginning to the campaign for the NL Cy Young candidate despite the lack of length, and Cease lines up to face the Guardians at home in his next start.