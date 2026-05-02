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Dylan Cease News: Fans seven in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Cease (2-1) earned the win over Minnesota on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over seven innings.

Cease had a bit of a rough beginning to his outing, serving up a leadoff homer to Byron Buxton in the bottom of the first inning and giving up two more runs (one of which was unearned) in the second. He settled down from there but still trailed 4-3 following his seventh and final frame. However, Toronto's offense came through for the right-hander, putting up eight runs in the top of the eighth to line him up for the victory. Cease struck out seven and racked up 16 whiffs, and he's second overall in the majors this season with 56 punchouts over 38.1 frames. He's been an impactful starter for fantasy managers, complementing his big strikeout total with a 3.05 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.

Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays
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