Dylan Cease News: Fans six in no-decision
Cease didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Brewers, giving up two hits and three walks while fanning six across six scoreless innings.
Cease completed six innings for the first time this season, and the hard-throwing right-hander continues to rack up strikeouts. He has punched out at least six in each of his four starts, giving him 32 across 20.2 innings of work, although he's also walked 12, which is pretty high even for his standards. Cease has a 1.74 ERA in four starts, but his 1.26 WHIP is a bit concerning, mainly due to the amount of free passes he's delivering. He's slated to make his next start next week on the road against the Angels.
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