Dylan Cease News: First spring start coming Friday

Padres manager Mike Shildt said Cease will make his first Cactus League start Friday versus the Mariners, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Through their first seven Cactus League games, the Padres haven't used any of their presumed four locks for the season-opening rotation, but that streak will end Friday when Cease takes the mound. The right-hander is likely the leading candidate to get the Opening Day nod for the Padres after he submitted a 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 224:65 K:BB in 189.1 innings during his inaugural campaign in San Diego in 2024. Though Cease's name has popped up in trade rumors this offseason amid an ownership shakeup in San Diego, a move elsewhere doesn't appear imminent and may not be revisited until closer to the trade deadline.