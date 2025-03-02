Dylan Cease News: Goes 2.2 frames in spring debut

Cease allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 2.2 innings in a Cactus League start against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Cease tossed 43 pitches -- 32 of which were four-seam fastballs and sliders -- in his first appearance this spring. The veteran righty gave up a solo home run to Christian Encarnacion-Strand in the second frame but otherwise kept the Reds from crossing the plate. The Padres have not yet announced their Opening Day starter, but Cease is probably the leading candidate after posting a 3.47 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 224:65 K:BB in 189.1 regular-season innings last year.