Dylan Cease News: Lacks command in no-decision
Cease did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the White Sox, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts over 4.1 innings.
Cease allowed a run via his own error in the first inning and two more in the third. He threw just 51 of 93 pitches for strikes despite generating a whopping 16 whiffs, exiting after a one-out walk in the fifth. While the 30-year-old is no stranger to inconsistency, it was an obvious step back from his 12-strikeout debut with the Blue Jays on Saturday. He's slated for a tough home matchup against the Dodgers next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cease See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes3 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts5 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Making Sense of Opening Weekend6 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, March 306 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cease See More