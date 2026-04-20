Dylan Cease headshot

Dylan Cease News: Piles up 12 punchouts in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Cease (1-0) earned the win over the Angels on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 12 batters over five innings.

Cease needed 110 pitches to get through five frames, but that's largely because Angels hitters had a hard time putting his pitches in play. Of the 15 outs the right-hander recorded, 12 came via punchouts, and Cease racked up a whopping 18 total whiffs. The big performance helped Cease earn his first win as a Blue Jay, though he's pitched well enough this season to deserve more. Through five starts, Cease has posted a 2.10 ERA and 1.29 ERA across 25.2 frames. He also leads MLB with 44 punchouts and has yet to serve up a home run.

Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cease See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cease See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Chris Morgan
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
How Advanced MLB Stats Can Help You Set Your Fantasy Lineup
MLB
How Advanced MLB Stats Can Help You Set Your Fantasy Lineup
Author Image
Mark Strotman
12 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago