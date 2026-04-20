Dylan Cease News: Piles up 12 punchouts in victory

Cease (1-0) earned the win over the Angels on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out 12 batters over five innings.

Cease needed 110 pitches to get through five frames, but that's largely because Angels hitters had a hard time putting his pitches in play. Of the 15 outs the right-hander recorded, 12 came via punchouts, and Cease racked up a whopping 18 total whiffs. The big performance helped Cease earn his first win as a Blue Jay, though he's pitched well enough this season to deserve more. Through five starts, Cease has posted a 2.10 ERA and 1.29 ERA across 25.2 frames. He also leads MLB with 44 punchouts and has yet to serve up a home run.