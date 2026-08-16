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Dylan Cease News: Reaches 200-strikeout mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Cease did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out 10 over 6.1 innings.

After allowing a double to Heliot Ramos in the first inning, Cease held New York hitless over the next five frames, including four innings with multiple strikeouts. He returned for the seventh but was pulled after surrendering a double to George Lombard, then watched from the dugout as the inherited runner came around to score. Cease reached double-digit strikeouts for the ninth time in 23 starts this season and has now surpassed 200 strikeouts in six consecutive campaigns. He's been particularly dominant since the beginning of July, posting a 1.49 ERA across eight starts. Cease is scheduled for a rematch with the Yankees in his next outing.

Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays
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