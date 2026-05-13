Dylan Cease News: Sharp again in no-decision
Cease did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rays, allowing a run on three hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out nine.
While Toronto failed to take the lead until the 10th inning, leaving Cease with a no-decision, it was another excellent outing from the right-hander, who's now gone seven innings in each of his last three starts. Cease's ERA is down to 2.41 across nine starts (52.1 innings) with a 1.18 WHIP and 75 strikeouts, good for second-most in the majors. He'll look to keep rolling his next time out, tentatively lined up for next week on the road against the Yankees.
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