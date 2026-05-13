Dylan Cease headshot

Dylan Cease News: Sharp again in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Cease did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rays, allowing a run on three hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out nine.

While Toronto failed to take the lead until the 10th inning, leaving Cease with a no-decision, it was another excellent outing from the right-hander, who's now gone seven innings in each of his last three starts. Cease's ERA is down to 2.41 across nine starts (52.1 innings) with a 1.18 WHIP and 75 strikeouts, good for second-most in the majors. He'll look to keep rolling his next time out, tentatively lined up for next week on the road against the Yankees.

Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cease See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cease See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 8
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Friday, May 8
Author Image
Mike Barner
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
15 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 27
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
16 days ago