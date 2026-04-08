Dylan Cease News: Sharp vs. Dodgers

Cease did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks across five innings. He struck out eight.

Command continues to be an issue for Cease, who's now issued nine walks over his first 14.2 innings, though he's also logged 26 strikeouts to help limit the damage. Through his first three starts with Toronto, Cease sports a 2.45 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP. He'll look to get into the win column his next time out, tentatively scheduled to come next week in Milwaukee.