Dylan Cease News: Shines again in final spring outing

Cease pitched 5.2 scoreless innings in a Cactus League game against Cincinnati on Saturday, allowing two hits and striking out nine batters without issuing any walks.

Cease was dominant in the outing, as he induced 18 whiffs on 74 pitches and topped out at 99 mph on the radar gun. The veteran righty finished his spring in superb form, tossing 10 scoreless frames and striking out 17 batters over his final two starts. Michael King has been named the Opening Day starter for San Diego, so Cease will pitch in the team's second contest of the regular season, which will take place Friday, March 28 at home against Atlanta.