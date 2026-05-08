Dylan Cease News: Strikes out 10 in win

Cease (3-1) earned the win over the Angels on Friday, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out 10 over seven scoreless innings.

Cease was simply dominant, generating 19 whiffs on 97 pitches while limiting the Angels to just one extra-base hit. It marked the second straight seven-inning outing for the 30-year-old, and he's now registered double-digit strikeouts three times this season. He'll carry a 2.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 66:18 K:BB across 45.1 innings into a home matchup against the Rays next week.