Dylan Cease headshot

Dylan Cease News: Strikes out 10 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Cease (3-1) earned the win over the Angels on Friday, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out 10 over seven scoreless innings.

Cease was simply dominant, generating 19 whiffs on 97 pitches while limiting the Angels to just one extra-base hit. It marked the second straight seven-inning outing for the 30-year-old, and he's now registered double-digit strikeouts three times this season. He'll carry a 2.58 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 66:18 K:BB across 45.1 innings into a home matchup against the Rays next week.

Dylan Cease
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cease See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Cease See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
10 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 27
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
11 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 27
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Mike Barner
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago