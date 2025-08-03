Cease threw 59 of 90 pitches for strikes in this outing. While he wasn't particularly efficient, he put together a dominant effort to earn his first win since June 21. He showed no ill effects after taking a comebacker off the head in his previous start. The right-hander posted a 5.67 ERA over 27 innings across his five starts in July, one of which was a scoreless outing. Cease has posted a 4.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 162:48 K:BB through 123.1 innings over 23 starts this season. His next start is lined up to be at home versus the Red Sox.