Dylan Coleman News: Gets MiLB deal with Baltimore

Coleman agreed to a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Saturday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Coleman spent almost all of last season with Houston's Triple-A affiliate, finishing with a 6.50 ERA and 1.94 WHIP alongside a 42:42 K:BB through 36 innings. The 28-year-old could join the Orioles' big-league camp for spring training but is likely to open the 2025 campaign at Triple-A Norfolk.