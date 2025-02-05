Fantasy Baseball
Dylan Covey News: Clears waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Covey cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Covey was DFA'd on Thursday to make room on the roster for Ryne Stanek, but the former will remain in the Mets organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. He posted a 1.20 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 15 innings with Philadelphia's Triple-A affiliate last season, and he could find his way back to the big leagues if he performs similarly at Syracuse.

