Dylan Covey News: Elects free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Covey elected free agency Feb. 6.

Covery was removed from the Mets' 40-man roster last month and he has decided to look for a job elsewhere rather than accepting an outright assignment. The right-hander missed much of 2024 with a shoulder issue but, once healthy, held a 1.20 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 15 innings with the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate in Lehigh Valley.

