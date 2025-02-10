Dylan Covey News: Elects free agency

Covey elected free agency Feb. 6.

Covery was removed from the Mets' 40-man roster last month and he has decided to look for a job elsewhere rather than accepting an outright assignment. The right-hander missed much of 2024 with a shoulder issue but, once healthy, held a 1.20 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 15 innings with the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate in Lehigh Valley.