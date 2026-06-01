Dylan Crews headshot

Dylan Crews Injury: Expected back in lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Nationals manager Blake Butera said Monday that Crews (hand) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Crews will miss a second straight start Monday after his right hand swelled up on him following a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's contest versus the Padres. However, he will be available off the bench Monday following a full round of batting practice, and is slated to return to the lineup Tuesday.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Halterman
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
36 days ago