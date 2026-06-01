Dylan Crews Injury: Expected back in lineup Tuesday
Nationals manager Blake Butera said Monday that Crews (hand) will be back in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Crews will miss a second straight start Monday after his right hand swelled up on him following a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's contest versus the Padres. However, he will be available off the bench Monday following a full round of batting practice, and is slated to return to the lineup Tuesday.
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