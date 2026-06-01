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Dylan Crews Injury: Not ready to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Crews (hand) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Crews will miss out on a second straight start after Nationals manager Blake Butera relayed Sunday that the outfielder's hand had swelled up after being hit by a pitch in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Padres, per Danielle Allentuck of The Washington Post. The Nationals seem to be viewing Crews as day-to-day for the time being, but if he's unable to play at any point during the three-game series with Miami, a move to the injured list would become more likely.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
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