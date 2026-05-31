Dylan Crews Injury: Scratched Sunday
Crews was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres for unspecified reasons.
The Nationals haven't officially announced an injury, but Crews is presumably banged up after being hit by a pitch in the hand/wrist area during Saturday's contest. He should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.
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