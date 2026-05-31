Dylan Crews headshot

Dylan Crews Injury: Scratched Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 31, 2026 at 9:12am

Crews was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres for unspecified reasons.

The Nationals haven't officially announced an injury, but Crews is presumably banged up after being hit by a pitch in the hand/wrist area during Saturday's contest. He should be considered day-to-day until the team updates his status.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
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