Dylan Crews headshot

Dylan Crews Injury: Scratched with sore thumb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

The Nationals scratched Crews from the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins due to left thumb soreness.

Christian Franklin was added to the starting nine as a replacement for Crews in right field and as the Nationals' No. 3 batter. Assuming that soreness is the extent of the injury and that he isn't dealing with a fracture or ligament damage to his thumb, Crews will likely check back into the spring lineup within the next few days. The 24-year-old outfielder has gone 1-for-9 with one walk, two runs and one RBI through his first four Grapefruit League contests.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
13 days ago
Golden Spikes 2026 Odds and Best Bets
MLB
Golden Spikes 2026 Odds and Best Bets
Author Image
John Venezia
20 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
38 days ago