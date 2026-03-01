Dylan Crews Injury: Scratched with sore thumb
The Nationals scratched Crews from the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins due to left thumb soreness.
Christian Franklin was added to the starting nine as a replacement for Crews in right field and as the Nationals' No. 3 batter. Assuming that soreness is the extent of the injury and that he isn't dealing with a fracture or ligament damage to his thumb, Crews will likely check back into the spring lineup within the next few days. The 24-year-old outfielder has gone 1-for-9 with one walk, two runs and one RBI through his first four Grapefruit League contests.
