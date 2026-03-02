Dylan Crews Injury: X-rays on thumb are negative
Crews is considered day-to-day after X-rays on his left thumb came back negative, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Crews was hit on the thumb by a pitch during live batting practice Saturday and had to be scratched from Sunday's lineup as a result. He is not in the Nationals' lineup Monday but should be back in action in a day or two. Crews is 1-for-9 with a 1:3 BB:K in his first four contests during Grapefruit League play.
