Dylan Crews News: Displays wheels

Crews went 1-for-2 with a walk, a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Hitting second behind CJ Abrams, Crews was busy on the basepaths, swiping his first bag of the spring after drawing a first-inning walk. The 22-year-old outfielder stole 12 bases on 15 attempts in 31 games during his big-league debut in 2024, and there's no reason to think he'll be reined in this season -- the Nationals led the majors in steals (223) and SB attempts (296) last year, and as a team they've already gone 6-for-6 through their first two Grapefruit League contests.