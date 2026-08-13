Dylan Crews News: Doubles, swipes base in win
Crews went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Cubs.
Crews opened the scoring in the fourth inning with an RBI double off Kevin Gausman. He added a single an inning later, stole second base and came around to score one batter later during Washington's five-run frame. The multi-hit effort was a welcome sight after Crews entered Thursday batting just .140 across 11 August games. Through 293 plate appearances this season, he owns a .218/.290/.372 slash line with 10 home runs, 11 doubles, 27 RBI, 40 runs and eight stolen bases.
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