Dylan Crews headshot

Dylan Crews News: Doubles, swipes base in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 13, 2026

Crews went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Cubs.

Crews opened the scoring in the fourth inning with an RBI double off Kevin Gausman. He added a single an inning later, stole second base and came around to score one batter later during Washington's five-run frame. The multi-hit effort was a welcome sight after Crews entered Thursday batting just .140 across 11 August games. Through 293 plate appearances this season, he owns a .218/.290/.372 slash line with 10 home runs, 11 doubles, 27 RBI, 40 runs and eight stolen bases.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
26 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 20
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
26 days ago