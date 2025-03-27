Dylan Crews News: Down in No. 8 spot for opener
Crews is starting in right field and batting eighth in Thursday's opener against the Phillies.
Crews spent most of his time in the leadoff spot last season and hit either first or second throughout spring training, so it's a surprise he's down so low in the lineup Opening Day. Nationals manager Dave Martinez has all left-handed or switch hitters in the first five spots of his lineup Thursday against righty Zack Wheeler.
