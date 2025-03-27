Fantasy Baseball
Dylan Crews headshot

Dylan Crews News: Down in No. 8 spot for opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 9:56am

Crews is starting in right field and batting eighth in Thursday's opener against the Phillies.

Crews spent most of his time in the leadoff spot last season and hit either first or second throughout spring training, so it's a surprise he's down so low in the lineup Opening Day. Nationals manager Dave Martinez has all left-handed or switch hitters in the first five spots of his lineup Thursday against righty Zack Wheeler.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
