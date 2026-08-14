Dylan Crews headshot

Dylan Crews News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:16am

Crews is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Mets.

It's a routine day of rest for Crews, who had started in each of the last nine contests. Jose Tena, Jacob Young and Daylen Lile will patrol the outfield for the Nationals in Friday's series opener.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
26 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, July 20
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
26 days ago