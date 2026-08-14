Dylan Crews News: Exiting starting lineup
Crews is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Mets.
It's a routine day of rest for Crews, who had started in each of the last nine contests. Jose Tena, Jacob Young and Daylen Lile will patrol the outfield for the Nationals in Friday's series opener.
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