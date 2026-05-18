Dylan Crews News: Getting call to big leagues
Crews is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Rochester ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Crews is slashing .258/.345/.432 with five homers, 20 RBI, seven stolen bases and 30 runs scored over 41 games so far this season at Triple-A, and the Nationals have evidently liked what they've seen out of the 24-year-old. Zuckerman notes that the plan to promote Crews was already in action before Monday's game, though Jacob Young (ribs) was hit by a pitch in the second inning and exited the game, which could result in a clearer path to playing time for Crews if Young is forced to the injured list. Expect the team to make Crews' promotion official Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 2622 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results47 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings59 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30066 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More