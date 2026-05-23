Dylan Crews News: Hits first homer in win
Crews went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta.
Crews launched what proved to be the game-winning homer off Grant Holmes in the top of the fourth inning. While it's amounted to just a .200 average through 21 plate appearances, he's hit safely in four of five games since rejoining the Nationals on Tuesday. The former top prospect will need to do more to matter in most fantasy formats, but he has flashed his power-speed upside with a steal Friday and Saturday's long ball.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 2627 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results52 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings64 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30071 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More