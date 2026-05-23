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Dylan Crews News: Hits first homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 5:15pm

Crews went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta.

Crews launched what proved to be the game-winning homer off Grant Holmes in the top of the fourth inning. While it's amounted to just a .200 average through 21 plate appearances, he's hit safely in four of five games since rejoining the Nationals on Tuesday. The former top prospect will need to do more to matter in most fantasy formats, but he has flashed his power-speed upside with a steal Friday and Saturday's long ball.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
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