Dylan Crews News: Homers twice in win

Crews went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, four RBI and four runs scored in Saturday's 12-11 win over the Rockies.

Crews launched his first two home runs of the season, both clearing 400 feet. It was a much needed breakout effort for the 23-year-old, and he has now hit safely in four straight games without striking out. While he's still hitting an uninspiring .177 with two homers, four RBI, 11 runs scored and four steals across 65 plate appearances, Saturday's performance offered a glimpse of his potential to turn things around.