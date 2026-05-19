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Dylan Crews News: Officially called up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 19, 2026 at 12:23pm

The Nationals recalled Crews from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old's incoming promotion was reported Monday, and he's now officially been added to the major-league roster. Crews struggled to a .632 OPS in 85 games last season and opened 2026 in the minors, but he's been hitting well at Rochester this year with five homers, seven steals and a .258/.345/.432 slash line in 177 plate appearances. He is starting in center field and batting sixth in Tuesday's contest versus the Mets.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
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