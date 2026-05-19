Dylan Crews News: Officially called up Tuesday
The Nationals recalled Crews from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old's incoming promotion was reported Monday, and he's now officially been added to the major-league roster. Crews struggled to a .632 OPS in 85 games last season and opened 2026 in the minors, but he's been hitting well at Rochester this year with five homers, seven steals and a .258/.345/.432 slash line in 177 plate appearances. He is starting in center field and batting sixth in Tuesday's contest versus the Mets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 2623 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results48 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings60 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30067 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More