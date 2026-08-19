Dylan Crews News: Receiving night off
Crews is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
Crews will hit the bench after he went 1-for-11 with a walk while starting in the Nationals' last three contests. Washington will roll out an outfield of Jose Tena, Jacob Young and Daylen Lile from left to right Wednesday.
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