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Dylan Crews News: Receiving night off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Crews is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Crews will hit the bench after he went 1-for-11 with a walk while starting in the Nationals' last three contests. Washington will roll out an outfield of Jose Tena, Jacob Young and Daylen Lile from left to right Wednesday.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
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